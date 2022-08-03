CHILDREN’S DIABETES FOUNDATION
Aurora
News: Bernie, mascot of the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, will be on hand to mix and mingle with those participating in the 8th annual Run for the Ring, a fundraising 5K run and walk hosted by the Children’s Diabetes Foundation.
The event, emcee’d by KBCO radio personality Brad White, also includes a Kids Fun Run and a Kids Zone with a bounce house, mazes and other child-friendly activities.
It takes place Aug. 13 at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, 1775 Aurora Court, on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora. Registration is $35 for the 5K run and walk; $12 for the Kids Fun Run and $35 for those wishing to support the event by sleeping in instead of running or walking.
To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/Events/CO/Aurora/RunfortheRing
The registration fee – which increases Aug. 11 -- includes breakfast bites, a timing chip, race bib and commemorative T-shirt.
Run for the Ring is sponsored by Empower, KBCO, Colorado Expression, Kids Out and About.com, Diamond Homes, Xeris Pharmaceuticals and El Dorado Natural Spring Water.
About the organization: The Children’s Diabetes Foundation, headed by Dana Davis, is the fundraising and awareness-building arm of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, a leader in diabetes research, education and patient care.
Website: childrensdiabetesfoundation.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.