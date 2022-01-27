NATHAN YIP FOUNDATION
Denver
News: 2022 is the lunar Year of the Tiger, and on Feb. 12 an anticipated crowd of 400 will gather at the Grand Hyatt Denver to celebrate.
Julia and Rusty Porterfield are chairing this fundraiser for the Nathan Yip Foundation. Following the 5 p.m. social hour and silent auction guests will be called to dinner — a Chinese banquet, served family-style — by the traditional Lion Dance.
The evening also includes a live auction called by former Denver Bronco Reggie Rivers, casino games, a night market and music for dancing by SolOverLuna.
Tickets, $250 each or $150 for those up to age 35, must be purchased in advance by visiting nathanyipfoundation.org. COVID protocols will be in place. The gala, themed “Into the Wild,” also marks the foundation’s 20th year.
The Porterfields became acquainted with the Nathan Yip Foundation in 2020, when Rusty’s mother, Adrienne Ruston Fitzgibbons, chaired the gala. Since that time, they have supported various foundation fundraisers and made a special effort to enlist young professionals to the organization.
About the organization: Linda and Jimmy Yip founded the Nathan Yip Foundation in 2002, following the December 2001 death of their only child. Nathan, Yip was 19 years old when he was fatally injured in an automobile accident. During his life, Nathan traveled the world with his parents and was struck by the lack of educational resources in rural areas, most notably in China, and had vowed to help reverse that once he graduated from college. Today, the Nathan Yip Foundation raises money to support students, teachers and schools in rural and remote areas of Colorado and China.
Website: nathanyipfoundation.org
