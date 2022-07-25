News: For 20 years, attorney Fred Bartlit and his wife Jana hosted Lulu’s BBQ, which raised millions of dollars for the Dumb Friends League. When the grand finale for this popular event took place on Aug. 21, 2021, the question on everyone’s mind was: What will take its place?
The answer was LuluPawLooza, which combined elements from its predecessor to carry on a tradition of raising significant funds for the DFL to continue its work in transforming the lives of homeless animals in Colorado.
Held July 23 at the league’s Harmony Equine Center in Franktown, LuluPawLooza, like Lulu’s BBQ, had radio personality Murphy Huston as master of ceremonies, a live auction called by “cowboy auctioneers” Ken Holzworth and John Clatworthy, a chuckwagon-style buffet supper, cute puppies and kittens for adoption and musical entertainment.
The latter was provided by The Long Run, Colorado’s tribute band to The Eagles.
The Bartlits were unable to be there for LuluPawLooza, but sent a representative to share the good news that they were donating $25,000 to the Hay for Horses live auction item.
Dr. Apryl Steele, the DFL’s president and chief executive officer, and board chair Janice Kercheville, former senior market development consultant for the American Heart Association, welcome such guests as Joann Fuller, brand engagement officer for Hill’s Pet Nutrition; Dr. Karen Shenoy, the company’s chief veterinarian for the United States; and Bob Rohde, who had spent 41 years as the DFL’s former president before retiring in 2018.
Others supporting the cause: Denver Art Museum director Christoph Heinrich with his daughter, Henni; philanthropists Dick and Cathey Finlon; state deputy attorney general David Powell, a member of the DFL board, and his wife, Patty, assistant director of private sector opportunities at the University of Denver’s Sturm College of Law; Carolyn Hayes, a retired nurse and volunteer coordinator at Colorado Horse Park; and dermatologist Leslie Capin, who adopted Elvis, a chiweenie puppy.
About the organization: Founded in 1910, the Dumb Friends League works to end pet homelessness and animal suffering. Its tagline, Compassion Always, is extended to all animals who reach the league, whether they are lost, relinquished or suffering. “We will give them the treatment and care they need,” says Steele.
Website: ddfl.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.