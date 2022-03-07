PROJECT C.U.R.E.
Centennial
News: Project C.U.R.E., the Colorado-based nonprofit that since 1987 has provided desperately needed medical supplies and equipment to impoverished nations, is working to deliver trauma-related equipment and surgical supplies to Ukraine.
The Russian invasion has made delivery next to impossible. But, as Project C.U.R.E. staffers note, where there’s a will there’s a way.
As noted on a blog on the nonprofit organization’s website, “A recent C.U.R.E. Cargo shipment to Ukraine which was slated to be loaded on Feb. 23 was canceled due to the conflict, but has been rescheduled to depart for Ukraine via Poland on March 4.”
Once it lands in Poland, C.U.R.E.’s partners there will step in to get the C.U.R.E. Cargo shipment to its intended destination in Ukraine. Additional disaster relief containers are in the planning and implementation stage, with the goal of getting them shipped out as soon as possible.
“It is imperative that Project C.U.R.E. has the funding available to move quickly,” the blog states. “Individuals can help underwrite the delivery of a semi-truck sized C.U.R.E. Cargo container, which typically costs $25,000 to $35,000 to ship.” Each container holds approximately $400,000 worth of donated medical supplies and equipment.
In addition to the containers, Project C.U.R.E. is working with the embassies of Hungary, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia to offer assistance to each country’s ministry of health to deliver medical relief to Ukranian refugees.
The blog goes on to describe the needs in Ukraine:
“The current conflict will have devastating effects on an already fragile health system. Prior to the invasion, the unrest in Ukraine left thousands dead and tens of thousands wounded. Hospitals in Ukraine are under immense strain that will likely continue for a long time, regardless of how quickly the war can be ended. Doctors and numerous volunteers have been doing a heroic job but are in dire need of more trauma-related equipment and surgical tools.”
About the organization: Project C.U.R.E. began as a grassroots organization in 1987 when Dr. James Jackson traveled to South America as a consultant to the president of Brazil. During his visit he toured a small medical clinic just outside of Rio de Janeiro. What he witnessed moved him to his core: doctors and nurses without resources to do their jobs, communities without access to basic healthcare and people needlessly dying. Upon his return to Colorado, Jackson and his wife, AnnaMarie, began collecting donated medical supplies to send to Brazil. Since that time, Project C.U.R.E., now led by Jackson’s son, Dr. Douglas Jackson, has become the world’s largest distributor of donated medical relief. Project C.U.R.E. is headquartered in Centennial and operates seven distribution warehouses throughout the United States to serve more than 135 countries.
Website: projectcure.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
