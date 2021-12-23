DENVER PUBLIC LIBRARY
Denver
News: Kwanzaa, an African American and pan-African celebration of family, community and culture, this year runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. And with COVID-19 safety in mind, the Denver Public Library is hosting a series of “virtual experiences” that highlight Kwanzaa's seven principles.
They are:
- Umoja (unity)
- Kujichagulia (self-determination)
- Ujima (collective work and responsibility)
- Ujamaa (cooperative economics)
- Nia (purpose)
- Kuumba (creativity)
- Imani (faith)
During Kwanzaa, celebrants take part in the daily lighting of the kinara, or candle holder, and reflect on the day’s principle. On the last night of Kwanzaa, family and friends gather for a meal called the Karamu Feast. Gifts are often exchanged during the feast.
The virtual celebration will include:
- Dec. 27, 1 p.m.: The principle Kujichagulia will be celebrated with a presentation by novelist R. Alan Brooks
- Dec. 28, 1 p.m.: Pam Jiner of Girltrek Denver discusses the principle of Ujima (collective work and responsibility)
- Dec. 29, 1 p.m.: Ujamaa (cooperative economics) is explored by vegan Trini Rican
- Dec. 30:, 1 p.m.: Nia (purpose) is the topic for educator and wellness advocate JaLisa Williams
Log into each session by visiting denverlibrary.org/celebratekwanzaa.
About the organization: Denver Public Library was founded in 1889 and has 26 locations throughout the city. It provides essential resources that include early literacy programs, computer and internet access and training, and family and adult programs.
Website: denverlibrary.org
