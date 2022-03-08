BLAIR-CALDWELL AFRICAN AMERICAN RESEARCH LIBRARY
News: The Denver Public Library recognized the many contributions of Denver’s former first lady, Wilma Webb, by affixing her name to one of the most important segments of the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library.
The Wilma J. Webb Archive & Research Room was unveiled on March 5. The event was attended by a group of civic leaders, including state Reps. Leslie Herod and Adrienne Benavidez of Denver, state Sen. James Coleman of Denver, former state Rep. Rosemary Marshall, Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins, and Denver City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega.
Hosts for the celebration were Webb’s husband, former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb, library commissioners Jehan Benton-Clark and Cedric Buchanon, Portia Prescott, president of the NAACP’s Colorado Montana Wyoming State Area Conference, and Terry Nelson, senior special collections librarian.
The Wilma J. Webb Archive & Research Room is the repository for more than 150 collections, including photographs, manuscripts, letters and diaries of African Americans who helped shape Colorado and the Rocky Mountain West. The room also holds an extensive collection of books, journals, magazines and newspapers.
“It is an honor to name the Archive & Research Room after Wilma J. Webb,” said city librarian Michelle Jeske. “She has made a lasting impact on the community and her legacy will live on at the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library.”
Wellington Webb introduced his wife of 50 years by describing her as “a mother, a grandmother, and the one who provides stability for our family."
"She’s the one who holds everything together, I would not be where I am were it not for Wilma,” he said
In fact, it was the Webbs’ vision that led to the building of the Blair-Caldwell Library. “There’s so much history and we need to capture that for young people,” they were quoted as saying in 1999. “So much of it is in boxes, in basements, or in our heads.”
Wellington Webb recalled that it had been suggested that the Blair-Caldwell Library be named after Wilma.
“She refused,” advocating instead for having it named for Omar Blair and Elvin Caldwell.
Blair, who died in 2004, was a former Tuskegee Airman, civil rights activist and the first African American elected to the Denver board of education. Caldwell, who also died in 2004, was a former state legislator and the first African American to serve on a city council west of the Mississippi.
Wilma Webb, a former state representative and past regional director of the Department of Labor’s Region VIII who also led the drive to establish Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday as a state holiday, confessed she hadn’t known that the Archives & Research Room’s naming until a few days before the celebration.
“I was surprised,” she said, “and I’m also very honored.”
She recalled being “a little girl who grew up at 23rd and Willilams (streets)” and took great pleasure in visiting libraries.
About the organization: The Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library opened in 2003 as a full-service branch library with the unique focus of collecting and preserving the history and culture of African Americans in Colorado and throughout the Rocky Mountain West. It is nationally recognized for its museum, collection archives, research and gallery.
