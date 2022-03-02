KIRKLAND MUSEUM OF FINE & DECORATIVE ART
Denver
News: Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art launches a year-long celebration of the genius of architect/designer Frank Lloyd Wright with a lecture that begins at 6 p.m. in the Denver Art Museum’s Sharp Auditorium.
There, Boulder resident Jack Quinan, a distinguished service professor emeritus in the department of visual studies at the State University of New York at Buffalo, will share insights on Wright’s Martin House in Buffalo, N.Y., construction on which began in 1903 and was completed in 1905.
Quinan, who also is curator emeritus of Martin House, will discuss the significance of the Kirkland Museum’s return of two original windows, or light screens, as Wright had called them, to Martin House. The windows, currently on display near the east entrance of Kirkland Museum, had been part of Kirkland Museum’s permanent collection.
The lecture will also be livestreamed on Vimeo. Tickets for either the in-person or virtual version are $25 for museum members and $35 for non-members. Details can be found on the museum website.
“Along with two original windows, multiple Frank Lloyd Wright pieces are found in our permanent collection,” said Renee Albiston, associate director of Kirkland Museum. “We can’t wait to share these intriguing examples of Wright’s work in a cohesive exhibition accompanied by a variety of programming that includes lectures with internationally renowned experts and other visitor engagement opportunities throughout the year.”
Mary Roberts, executive director of Martin House, added: “By making the extraordinary gift of these light screens, Kirkland Museum has asserted its leadership role as a steward of the public trust and reinforced its legacy as a center of cultural and artistic excellence. The light screens represent an excellent sampling of Wright’s genius in glass, which is critical to the scholarly interpretation and general appreciation of the Martin House estate.”
Other lectures are on Aug. 3, when Stuart Graff, president and chief executive officer of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, addresses the expression of unity in Frank Lloyd Wright’s designs, and Oct. 13, when Julie Sloan, a New York-based expert on Frank Lloyd Wright’s stained and architectural glass, discusses glass pieces featured in “Frank Lloyd Wright Inside the Walls,” an exhibition at Kirkland Museum that runs from June 16 to Jan. 8, 2023.
Admission to the exhibition, presented by deputy curator Christopher Herron and chosen from a collection assembled by founding director and curator Hugh Grant, is included with admission and does not require a separate ticket.
About the organization: Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, located at 1201 Bannock St. in Denver, carries on the curatorial vision of founding director and curator Hugh Grant, who was influenced by artist and educator Vance Kirkland. It serves the general public and scholars through exhibitions, the loan of works and public programs.
Website: kirklandmuseum.org
