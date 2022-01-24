ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHILDREN’S HEALTH FOUNDATION
Denver
News: Valentine’s Day weekend will have an extra dose of romance for those attending the 10th Kaleidoscope Gala, a fundraiser for Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation and its work on behalf of chronically or acutely ill children and their families.
Since its start, Kaleidoscope has raised $3.4 million to assist more than 35,000 families through the Patient and Family Assistance Fund, the Mothers’ Milk Bank and the Stink Bug Project. The latter matches well-trained companion dogs with families who have a child diagnosed with a serious medical condition. The dogs are graduates on the K-9 Program and Colorado Correctional Industries.
Kaleidoscope 2022, taking place on Feb. 12 and 13, continues the tradition of including spa services and an overnight stay at the Ritz-Carlton Denver. The theme is “That’s Amore.”
The black-tie event also includes a cocktail reception and sale of prize packages followed by a multi-course Italian dinner prepared by guest chef Daniele Trivero. Trivero was born and raised in Italy and has been a chef at Ritz-Carlton hotels in St. Thomas and Toronto and the JW Marriott hotels in Singapore and New Delhi.
Before turning in for the night, guests can enjoy entertainment and casino games. The weekend concludes with a champagne brunch served in one’s room or in the hotel’s signature restaurant, Elway’s.
The gala chairs are Amanda Veit, chief operating officer of Vail Health; Dr. Andrew Veit a consultant and anesthesiologist; Dr. Kristin Shipman of Rocky Mountain Pediatric Surgery, and Dan Hackley, system lead for Ethicon Consulting.
Faye Washington and Margie Mauldin chaired the first Kaleidoscope; their successors include Beth Bowlen Wallace; Dr. Reginald Washington; Sylvia Young, president/CEO of HealthONE and HCA Continental Division; and Maureen Tarrant, president/CEO of Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.
Tickets start at $2,500 for two and can be reserved by visiting rmchildren.org/KB22.
About the organization: The Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life for families, sick children and infants throughout the region by providing support when and how they need it most. The Patient and Family Assistance program helps cover critical non-medical costs such as gas, grocery or pharmacy bills. It also provides special equipment such as a blinking baby monitor for deaf parents of an infant and car seats for infants whose parents come to the hospital with an expired or damaged one or who do not have the resources to purchase one.
Website: rmchildren.org
