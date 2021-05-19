MIZEL INSTITUTE
Denver
News: Joe Ellis, president and chief executive officer of the Denver Broncos, will receive the Mizel Institute’s 2021 Community Enrichment Award at a dinner to be held Sept. 1 at Empower Field at Mile High. Members of the three-time Super Bowl championship team also will be honored.
Ellis, a 30-year veteran of the National Football League, joined the Denver Broncos in 1983 as director of marketing. He served as chief operating officer and executive vice president of business operations prior to being named president in 2011.
Ellis received his bachelor of arts degree from Colorado College and his master's degree from the J.L. Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He was a 2017 inductee into the Denver and Colorado Tourism Halls of Fame.
Ellis oversees the team’s financial management, marketing and sales, public relations, community development, ticket operations and facilities. He worked with the team’s late owner, Pat Bowlen, to hire Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway as the general manager and president of football operations and is credited with leading the team’s community support of organizations focused on youth development, health and wellness, civic engagement and more.
The Denver Broncos have won eight AFC championships and three Super Bowls.
The dinner is being held in conjunction with the Colorado Remembers 9/11’s 20th annual commemoration and tribute concert.
About the organization: Founded by philanthropist Larry Mizel, the chairman/CEO of MDC Holdings, the Mizel Institute is a nationally recognized nonprofit committed to developing a more educated, conscientious and
empowered community. This is done via exhibitions and programs at the Mizel Museum and the Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab (CELL), which works to promote social justice and enhance public safety.
Website: mizelinstitute.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.