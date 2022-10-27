DENVER ART MUSEUM
Denver
News: Jill D’Alessandro has been appointed director and curator of the Denver Art Museum’s Avenir Institute of Textile Art and Fashion. For the past 21 years D’Alessandro, who will start in January, has been curator-in-charge of costume and textile arts for the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.
In addition, she has been a guest curator for the 2017-18 Rodarte exhibition at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C.
“The Denver Art Museum is delighted to welcome Jill to its team of collaborative curatorial leaders,” said Christoph Heinrich, the DAM’s Frederick and Jan Mayer director. “In recent years, the DAM has developed a strong program around its textile art and fashion collections, including securing a $25 million endowment for the Avenir Institute of Textile Art and Fashion in 2019.”
He added: “Jill has the right mix of expertise in traditional textiles, fiber art and high-fashion presentations that I know will keep Colorado audiences excited for what is next.”
Angelica Daneo, the DAM’s chief curator, said that D’Alessandro’s “Experience in the field and nuanced understanding of past traditions and current trends will be fundamental as we continue to develop ambitious exhibitions and innovative programs for our audiences.”
D’Alessandro was the recipient of the Costume Society of America’s 2020 Richard Martin Exhibition Award and the Enhancing Understanding Award from the Council on American-Islamic Relations. In 1998 she received a J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Award, which included a 10-month research grant to study traditional Korean papermaking techniques and their application in contemporary art.
About the organization: The Denver Art Museum is an educational, nonprofit resource whose mission is to enrich lives by sparking creative thinking and expression through transformative experiences with art.
Website: denverartmuseum.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
