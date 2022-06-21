CIVIC CENTER CONSERVANCY
Denver
News: The Civic Center Conservancy today announced that it will host an Independence Eve celebration on July 3 in Civic Center Park. The event is free and open to the public.
The festivities, hosted by CBS4 anchors Dominic Garcia and Michelle Griego, begin at 4 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to purchase food and beverages from the food trucks set up on site, or bring their own picnic ingredients.
No outside beverages are allowed, however, and there will be security screening at all entrances to the park.
Local musicians will start playing at 5 p.m., with the Colorado Symphony taking the stage at 8:15 p.m. Fireworks, launched from the roof of the City and County Building, will start at approximately 9:15 p.m.
CBS News Colorado will livestream the event, starting at 5 p.m., at cbsdenver.com
About the organization: The nonprofit Civic Center Conservancy is dedicated to keeping Denver’s Civic Center Park active and thriving for all. In partnership with the City of Denver, the Conservancy raises funds to restore the park’s historic structures and enhance its natural spaces. It also hosts events like Civic Center EATS and the Black Love Mural Festival.
Website: civiccenterpark.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.