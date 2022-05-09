CANCER LEAGUE OF COLORADO
Aurora
News: It appears Cancer League of Colorado’s $1.2 million fundraising goal for 2022 will be met if proceeds from the May 7 Hope Ball: Dedicated to the Ones We Love meet projections.
“We still have a lot of pieces and parts to sort through, but my guess is that the ball will easily gross $1 million,” president Gary Reece said on Monday. The live auction and special appeal alone brought in $801,000, while ticket sales, sponsorships and proceeds from a silent auction also will factor in.
Reece has been president of this all-volunteer organization since June, 2010. Prior to that he spent 20 years as executive vice president and chief financial officer of M.D.C. Holdings. He currently chairs the audit committee on the M.D.C. Holdings board of directors. His wife, Barbara, chaired or co-chaired several of the ball’s committees, including sponsorships, the silent auction and reservations.
“I’ve been to a lot of fundraising events,” Gary Reece added, “but this one was a truly magical night.”
Many of the 600 attending this black-tie event held at the Hyatt Regency Aurora-Denver Conference Center were friends of the honorary chairmen, Arlene Mohler Johnson and Dr. Saketh Guntupalli. Johnson has survived bouts with three different types of cancer and credits Guntupalli, a specialist in gynecologic oncology, with saving her life.
Don Digby Jr., chief executive officer of Navajo Express, and a longtime friend of Johnson and her sons, got the special appeal off to a great start by submitting the lead gift of $75,000.
In addition to Guntupalli, medical professionals at the ball included Drs. Hashim and Farah Khan, who were high bidders on a 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys 4x4, valued at $52,000 and built exclusively for Cancer League of Colorado and donated by Jeep and the Dealin’ Doug Dealerships.
Johnson is particularly fond of swans, and the color pink, which inspired décor chairs Rosalina Diecidue and Patrick Simmons to fill the ballroom with ceramic swans filled with roses in various shades of pink.
Attorney Ellen Stewart, a partner at Spencer Fane, and her husband, Donald Vancil, were hosts to 20 guests; Realtor Edie Marks hosted a group that included Steven Monahan, a candidate for Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, and his wife, Michelle.
About the organization: Cancer League of Colorado, which had its start in 1969, is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose 400 members have raised more than $20 million to support cancer research, patient services and investigator-initiated clinical trials in Colorado.
Website: CancerLeague.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.