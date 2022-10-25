JUNIOR LEAGUE OF DENVER
Denver
News: One hundred-plus vendors, the overwhelming majority of which are Colorado-based, will be participating in the Junior League of Denver’s 43rd Mile High Holiday Mart.
It runs from Nov. 4-6 at the Gates Field House on the University of Denver campus, 2201 E. Asbury Ave.
The event kicks off with VIP shopping from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 4, with the general admission entry from 1-8 p.m. The Nov. 5 hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Nov. 6 shopping from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The VIP tickets are $40 and includes parking, coffee and nibbles. General admission is $10 and there is no charge for children age 12 and under.
Since its start in 1980, this shopping extravaganza has raised $6.1 million for the league’s educational and charitable programs.
The vendors include:
- Shawls by Veronika
- Denver Fashion Truck
- Snow Owl Confectioners
- Mountain Time Soap
- Bjorn’s Colorado Honey
- Ashley Schenkein Jewelry Design
- BESO Skincare
- Pearl Street Lights
About the organization: The Junior League of Denver was founded in 1918 and is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.
Website: jld.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.