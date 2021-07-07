HISTORY COLORADO
News: Dawn DiPrince, History Colorado’s chief operating officer since 2019, beat out 100 applicants to become executive director of the 142-year-old organization. She takes office on Sept. 1.
DiPrince is the first person from Southern Colorado to take on the role first held by retired lawyer William C. Ferrill in 1896. She is the third woman to hold the title, having been preceded by Barbara Sudler, who served from 1979-1989, and Georgianna Contiguglia, whose tenure lasted from 1997 to 2007.
“Both Dawn’s heart and her head are firmly rooted in exploring and fully telling the stories of Colorado history, making her an outstanding choice to lead this valued organization into the future,” said search committee chair Tamra Ward. “At a time when history has never felt more relevant, her dynamism, passionn demonstrated skill in community collaboration, and business acumen made her the clear choice.”
Angie Paccione, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, added: “Dawn brings continuity, creativity, and a purpose-driven leadership style to the executive director position. We are delighted to continue our partnership with DiPrince in her new role.”
DiPrince succeeds Steve Turner, who is retiring after 13 years with History Colorado. Its board of directors voted unanimously in her favor.
DiPrince started working for History Colorado in 2012, when she joined the organization as the assistant director at El Pueblo History Museum in Pueblo. She later became its director before taking on a senior management role for all of History Colorado’s community museums. She moved to Denver in 2019 to become History Colorado’s chief operating officer.
“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to lead History Colorado into the future, serving both an organization and a state that I love so much,” she said. “We will continue to grow History Colorado’s service to communities across the state and expand how we think about the role of history in our lives and who it includes. Every Coloradan should see themselves in our collections and stories.”
During her career with History Colorado, DiPrince “revolutionized the educational program by creating a Hands-On-History K-8 program that provides fifth-day interactive history education to students with four-day school weeks,” according to a History Colorado press release.
She also designed the Museum of Memory program that provides pathways for community members to reclaim their collective history. One such installment is “Five Points Plus: Neighborhood Memory Project.”
In 2017, DiPrince started the Borderlands of Southern Colorado, a statewide initiative that brings together powerful experiences, exhibitions and programs by reconnecting Colorado residents to their roots. Additionally, she was instrumental in transforming one of History Colorado’s historic house museums into the Center for Colorado Women’s History, establishing a hub for new knowledge and understanding of hidden and untold history.
Her efforts have nearly doubled revenue and visitation for the community museums within a single year. She also is credited with securing $1.4 million in annual General Fund support for the community museums and over $3 million to implement educational and exhibition programs statewide.
About the organization: History Colorado is a division of the Colorado Department of Higher Education that was founded 142 years ago and operates Colorado’s oldest museum, nine additional museums and historic sites, a free public research center, the Office of Archaeology and Historic Preservation and the History Colorado State Historical Fund. History Colorado serves some 75,000 students and 500,000 people annually. Its mission is to create a better Colorado by inspiring wonder in its past.
