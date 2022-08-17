arc THRIFT STORES
Denver
News: Denver Botanic Gardens will be the setting for an al fresco gathering where arc Thrift Stores will honor its 2022 Heroes of the Year and present the Distinguished Leadership Award to Safeway.
Festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Sept. 1 and will include light appetizers and adult beverages, a fashion show where Denver7 anchors and reporters will model outfits culled from the racks of various arc Thrift Stores, and a paddle-raise conducted by former Denver Bronco Reggie Rivers.
Tickets be purchased by texting arccelebrate to 76278 or by emailing maggie@arcthrift.com
Safeway, BOK Financial Denver7 and Commerce Bank are among the sponsors for this fundraising event.
About the organization: For some 50 years, the nonprofit arc Thrift Stores organization has worked to enhance the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Colorado. The organization is one of the state’s largest employers of people with conditions such as autism, Down syndrome and cerebral palsy, and is dedicated to the belief that by providing gainful and enriching employment and educational programming, these individuals will thrive and gain independence. In July, its president and chief executive officer, Lloyd Lewis, was recently named World Citizenship Award by Civitan International. Previous recipients include Dwight D. Eisenhower, Winston Churchill and Eunice Kennedy Shriver.
Website: arcthrift.com
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
