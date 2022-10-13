Henry Winkler

In this Aug. 18, 2016 photo, Henry Winkler poses for a portrait at his home in Los Angeles. Winkler stars with George Foreman, Terry Bradshaw and William Shatner in "Better Late Than Never," a four-episode reality series documenting their 35-day trip through Japan, Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

 Chris Pizzello

JEWISH FAMILY SERVICE

Denver

News: Henry Winkler, an award-winning actor, author, producer and director perhaps best known for his role as The Fonz on TV’s “Happy Days,” will be the special guest when Jewish Family Service hosts a gala celebrating its 150 years of helping Coloradans in need.

JFS: 150 Years in the Making is the theme for this Nov. 5 event chaired by Robin Chotin, director of The Chotin Foundation, and Julie and Brent Morse. Brent Morse is one of Colorado’s leading oilmen, having started his career as a landman with Amoco in 1979. He went on to found Morenergy Exploration Company and co-found Saga Petroleum.

The gala is the grand finale to a year filled with special events marking JFS’ 150 years and will be held at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel. Tickets, available on the JFS website, will include dinner, drinks, a keynote address by Winkler and dancing to the music of Raising Cain.

About the organization: Jewish Family Service is a nonprofit human services organization that serves anyone in need, regardless of their circumstances or religious beliefs. Its 30 programs include food security, housing stability, mental health counseling, aging care and disability services.

Website: jewishfamilyservice.org

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.

