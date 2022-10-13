JEWISH FAMILY SERVICE
Denver
News: Henry Winkler, an award-winning actor, author, producer and director perhaps best known for his role as The Fonz on TV’s “Happy Days,” will be the special guest when Jewish Family Service hosts a gala celebrating its 150 years of helping Coloradans in need.
JFS: 150 Years in the Making is the theme for this Nov. 5 event chaired by Robin Chotin, director of The Chotin Foundation, and Julie and Brent Morse. Brent Morse is one of Colorado’s leading oilmen, having started his career as a landman with Amoco in 1979. He went on to found Morenergy Exploration Company and co-found Saga Petroleum.
The gala is the grand finale to a year filled with special events marking JFS’ 150 years and will be held at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel. Tickets, available on the JFS website, will include dinner, drinks, a keynote address by Winkler and dancing to the music of Raising Cain.
About the organization: Jewish Family Service is a nonprofit human services organization that serves anyone in need, regardless of their circumstances or religious beliefs. Its 30 programs include food security, housing stability, mental health counseling, aging care and disability services.
Website: jewishfamilyservice.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.