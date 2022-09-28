MILE HIGH UNITED WAY
Denver
News: Ciara has won a multitude of music awards, including a Grammy, has sold over 22 million singles worldwide and developed fashion and skin care lines. In Denver, the popular singer-songwriter is also known as the wife of Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.
And while she’s both proud of and thrilled for all of that, she said her greatest satisfaction comes from knowing that they gave her a platform to do good for others.
Ciara was the speaker Sept. 22 when Mile High United Way hosted its 24th Women United Luncheon, an event that filled the Donald Seawell Ballroom to capacity and raised $320,000 for three Women United initiatives: The Economic Opportunity for Women Fund, the Innovation Fund and the Kindness Project.
“The Women United Luncheon always sells out, but when we announced that Ciara would be our speaker, it was sold out in one week,” said United Way president and chief executive officer Christine Benero.
Ciara, born Ciara Princess Hood in Fort Hood, Texas, recalled that after living on Army bases around the world with her parents, she settled in Atlanta as a teen and decided on music as a career after seeing the girl group Destiny’s Child on TV.
“I was a young girl with big dreams,” she said. “And even though I never had any voice training, I knew that’s what I wanted. So, I took one of those notebooks with blue-lined paper and set three goals: To get discovered, to sell records and to have longevity (in the music world).”
She joined a girl group called Hearsay, and used its eventual breakup to hone her songwriting skills. “Goodies,” a single she co-wrote with rapper/producer Lil Jon,
put her on the map, soaring to No. 1 on the singles chart in both the U.S. and United Kingdom.
While success didn’t come easily, she attributes much of it to the fact “I didn’t see the barriers, and there were many. I had this fearlessness. I’d walk into a room, see what I wanted and tell myself I was gonna get it.”
Today, she can reflect on those early years and know “There’s a lot of people who wished they would have said ‘yes’ to me.”
Even though 18 years have passed since her first album was released, Ciara said she’s still writing down goals, dreaming big and believing in those dreams. “Awards are good, but my happiness internally is my definition of success,” she said. “My family is my why.”
Ciara and Russell Wilson were married in 2016. Their Why Not You Foundation, which Wilson started in 2014, is dedicated to education, children’s health, fighting poverty and empowering young people to lead with a “why not you?” attitude.
The Women United Luncheon also was the occasion for Mile High United Way to present the 2022 Frances Wisebart Jacobs award to Summit County resident Sue Carver, who has supported 40 nonprofits across the country with time, talent and treasure. Her key interests lie with those focusing on human services, animal welfare, music and the arts.
About the organization: Mile High United Way, founded 135 years ago by Frances Wisebart Jacobs, is the world’s first United Way. Its three priorities are: giving children a strong start, supporting education and academic success and creating economic opportunity for all. Mile High United Way also administers the 211 helpline.
Website: unitedwaydenver.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
