News: Goodwill of Colorado (Denver region) announced its elected governing board co-chairs, real estate broker and business owner Grace Harrison, and Xcel Energy Strategic Communications Director Jennifer Wozniak.
Additionally, retired Fiserv Executive Tom Neill is serving as Goodwill’s Foundation Board chair, and former news anchor Christy Walsh has been elected as the Board’s vice chair.
The 2021 incoming governing board members include Hiner Outdoor Living president Mathew J. Hiner, executive and civic leader Chris Odell and Kirkpatrick Bank senior vice president Lisa Rutherford.
The 2021 incoming foundation board members include Laura Blackburn, chief relationship officer of Spur Philanthropy, and Jermaine Johnson, senior vice president and director of development at August Jackson.
About the organization: Goodwill of Colorado provides career development and community programs and resources for more than 100,000 Coloradans with disadvantages each year—including military veterans, seniors, youth, and individuals with developmental and economic challenges.
