JOY HOUSE
Denver
News: An Aug. 24 golf tournament hosted by LIME Painting is expected to put the finishing touch on the company’s goal of raising $100,000 in 100 days for Joy House.
Joy House is a Denver nonprofit providing long-term support and mentoring services to women and children coming out of situations involving domestic abuse. The services include addiction recovery, spiritual mentoring, vocational assistance and life skills development.
“Joy House does such amazing work for those that need assistance escaping domestic abuse in the community,” says Nick Lopez, the chief executive officer of LIME Painting. “Our values of love, integrity, mission and excellence align with their mission and motivate us to help them give back.”
The LimeLight tournament, at Homestead Golf Course in Lakewood, begins with registration at 7:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8:15 a.m. The cost is $130 for the first player and $90 for each additional player. They’re available at lime_marketing@limepainting.com
This is the second year that LIME Painting has hosted a charity golf tournament. The 2021 edition was held at Applewood Golf Course and raised $4,000 for Dry Bones, a nonprofit supporting homeless teens and young adults in the Denver metropolitan area.
About the organizations: Joy House is part of the Providence Network, whose mission is to heal broken lives from the inside out through faith-based, transformational housing communities. For 30-plus years, Providence Network has offered a community approach, two-tiered housing model to foster healing that fuels a more abundant future by guiding clients toward economic self-sufficiency, healthy relationships and recovery/personal growth.
LIME Painting is the nation’s first and only high-end painting franchise company and was founded by Nick Lopez in 2013. It currently serves luxury home and business owners in 76 locations in 19 states.
Websites: providencenetwork.org, limepainting.com
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.