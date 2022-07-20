AfricAid
Denver
News: Golden residents Rick and Nina Shuyler, whose daughter, Ashley Shuyler Carter, founded AfricAid when she was 16 years old, will be honored at the Denver-based nonprofit’s annual Art & Soul gala.
The fundraising event will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Posner Center for International Development, 1031 33rd St., Denver. There will be food, drink, live and silent auctions and a program that showcases AfricAid’s success. 9News anchor/reporter Anusha Roy will be the emcee.
Tickets are $150 for general admission and $75 for young professionals between the ages of 21 and 35. They may be purchased by visiting AfricAid.org/artandsoul.
AfricAid’s story began in 1996 when the Shuylers took their then-11-year-old daughter, Ashley, on a trip to Tanzania, an experience AfricAid executive director Jessica Love says “changed the family’s life forever.”
Ashley “left her heart in Tanzania,” Love adds, “and returned home determined to find a way to support educational opportunities for children her age.”
Four years after the Shuyler family’s trip to Tanzania, a then-16-year-old Ashley, a student at Colorado Academy, founded AfricAid. Ashley went on to graduate summa cum laude from Harvard University and earn an MBA from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business. She is now a strategy consultant, and former chief operating officer, for CareerWise Colorado.
In its first 10 years, AfricAid impacted the lives of 40,000 young Tanzanians through leadership development trainings, scholarships, teacher training workshops, building classrooms, installing computer labs and supporting a lunch program at one school that increased daily attendance by 30 percent.
In 2010, AfricAid partnered with Tanzania-based GLAMI (Girls Livelihood and Mentorship Initiative) that to date has helped some 14,500 girls complete their education and learn skills that help them pursue higher education and design lives they choose for themselves.
“Only 33 percent of girls in Tanzania are lucky enough to attend secondary school,” Love points out. “Those who do face significant challenges that too often result in dropout. Options in life become extremely limited for girls without an education.”
Rick and Nina Shuyler’s service to AfricAid has been invaluable to its success. Between the years of 2001 and 2019 alone, Rick, principal with Montane Capital Advisors, chaired its board of directors and served as treasurer. Nina Shuyler’s support is described as far-reaching and unwavering.
“What began as Ashley’s vision is now a successful program that is locally led and managed by Tanzanian women,” Love said. “Our role is to ensure that they have the funds they need to continue and grow this work.”
About the organization: AfricAid, based at the Posner Center in Denver, works to improve the standing of women in society through robust, locally-led mentorship initiatives that cultivate confidence, improve academic and health outcomes and promote socially responsible leadership skills.
Website: africaid.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.