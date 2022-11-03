CENTRAL CITY OPERA GUILD
Denver
News: L’Esprit de Noel, a walking tour that many consider to be Denver’s signature holiday event, takes place Nov. 18 and 19, when five homes in the Glenmoor Country Club neighborhood, all lavishly decorated for the winter holidays, will be open for public view.
The event is presented by the Joseph-Haarer Group at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty and the Central City Opera Guild, with proceeds going to the Central City Opera for support of its numerous programs. They include the annual Summer Festival, the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation Artist Training Program, preservation and maintenance of the historic Central City Opera House, education and community outreach offerings and the care and maintenance of the opera’s 28 historic properties in Central City.
Longtime guild members Louise Atkinson and Katie Grassby are the tour chairmen.
“We are thrilled that L’Esprit is back as an in-person event after the Covid pandemic caused us to stage it virtually for the past two years,” Grassby said. “We are so happy that our homeowners have so graciously opened up their homes to showcase the designers’ incredible talents, all for the cause of raising money for the historic Central City Opera.”
Tour-goers will have the opportunity to admire floral designs by Birdsall & Co., Flower Power, Fresh Flower Market, KaraKara Flowers and Plum Sage Flowers. Table designs will be by Enjoue Studio, Home with Holliday, Lulu’s Furniture, T is for Table and White Peacock. Set designs will be by Diana Anderson of DES Marketing.
A boutique featuring gift items from a host of Colorado vendors will be held simultaneously in the Glenmoor clubhouse.
In addition to touring the homes, guests can partake in a separately ticketed buffet luncheon on Nov. 19 in the Glenmoor Country Club Clubhouse. On Nov. 17, a donor appreciation party, ‘Twas the Night Before, will be held at Shaver-Ramsey Fine & Custom Rugs.
Tour tickets are $50. A combo pack for the tour and lunch are $100 while admission to ‘Twas the Night Before starts at $100. All tickets can be purchased by visiting lesprithometour.com/buy-tickets.
About the organization: The Central City Opera Guild was established I 1974 to assist Central City Opera, the fifth-oldest opera company in the United States, with historic preservation, education, cultural and social events and fundraising. The guild’s many programs include Opera Adventures, planting and maintaining the Opera House gardens, apprentice artist support and opera preview dinners.
Website: centralcityopera.org/guild
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
