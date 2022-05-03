WARREN VILLAGE
News: The path to homelessness is not a singular one, and neither is the road to self-sufficiency.
That sentence, on the invitation to “Listen to My Story,” Warren Village’s seventh fundraising gala, may well be what inspires the staff and volunteers to keep giving their all to the single parents who come to the Denver-based nonprofit in search of a better life for themselves and their children.
It also may be why all tickets to the April 30 dinner, auction and dance held at the Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center were sold moments after invitations were issued.
“Warren Village is about bringing out the potential,” said mistress of ceremonies Gloria Neal. “It’s not about where you’ve been, but where you are going.” A member of the Warren Village board of trustees, Neal recently joined Dietrich Partners as director of environmental, social and governance matters following time spent as Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s director of public affairs.
Hancock and Gov. Jared Polis both recorded congratulatory videos that were shown during the dinner that also honored Erin Brown, vice president of community investment and impact for the Colorado Health Foundation.
A native of Pueblo, Brown’s 25-year career in community service includes serving as Denver’s first chief equity officer and Hancock’s chief of staff. She has also been deputy director of Denver Parks and Recreation, a vice president with the Urban League of Metropolitan Denver and executive director of the YMCA of Metropolitan Denver.
Ethan Hemming, president and chief executive officer of Warren Village, joined board chair Joel Rosenstein and immediate past chair Katie Goodwin in welcoming such guests as Denver City Council members Chris Hinds and Robin Kneich; Travis Leiker, an at-large candidate for Denver City Council; Wanda James, a candidate for University of Colorado regent; Pam Anderson, a candidate for Secretary of State; former Miss America Marilyn Van Derbur Atler; Keo Frazier, director of communications and public affairs for the Denver Housing Authority and Cedric Buchanon, senior vice president and regional manager for Bank of the West.
United Airlines was the gala’s presenting sponsor, and its chief pilot/Denver, Rob Biddle, is a new member of the Warren Village board.
About the organization: Warren Village was established in 1974 by Dr. Myron Waddell, an inner-city physician, and fellow members of Warren United Methodist Church. Their vision was to create an “intentional community” where single-parent families could live safely and affordably while working toward self-sufficiency.
