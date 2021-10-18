DENVER SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION
News: Jamal Giornazi, Samariddin Meliboev and Kai Suematsu met while attending George Washington High School, becoming best friends after starting the Denver Club of Humanities.
The purpose of the club was to reduce waste by recovering food from restaurants and stores and delivering it to low-income seniors and families. It began as a hobby and grew to become a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that continues to be run by students and volunteers.
Giornazi, Meliboev and Suematsu, now seniors at the University of Colorado Boulder, were among those speaking at the Denver Scholarship Foundation’s annual fundraising gala held Oct. 13 at the Hyatt Regency at the Colorado Convention Center.
“We want you to know how powerful it is to know you care about us,” Giornazi said while encouraging the current DSF Scholars to never give up on their dreams, no matter what challenges are thrown at them.
Giornazi used his DSF grant to double-major in math and computer science, while Meliboev and Suematsu used theirs to pursue degrees in information management and business analytics.
They also continued their philanthropy by starting the Kobu Foundation, which in 2020 distributed 110,000 food boxes to Denver and Boulder residents in need. The foundation also offers scholarships to students who inspire their respective communities.
“We lead with compassion and put students in the right environment to succeed, said DSF chief executive officer Lorii (cq) Rabinowitz. She added that in the past year the DSF has strengthened its commitment to equity and inclusivity and developed new and creative ways to connect and work with its scholars and supporters.
In the 2020-21 academic year, Rabinowitz noted, the DSF awarded $4.6 million in scholarships to 1,744 DPS graduates attending colleges, universities and trade schools. “I am so proud of the difference we are making,” she said.
The keynote speaker was Christopher Gray, founder and chief executive officer of Scholly, a mobile and web app that helps students find college scholarships. Since its inception in 2014, Scholly has helped its 2 million subscribers find more than $100 million in scholarships.
The gala was chaired by Marisa Hudson-Arney, Ryan Arney and Aimee and Jonathan Coleman. The 750 guests included Denver City Councilman Chris Hinds; Elycia Cook, chief executive officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado; Erin Pulling, president and CEO of Food Bank of the Rockies; DSF’s former CEO, Nate Easley; and Denver Public Schools Board of Education members Angela Cobian and Tay Anderson.
About the organization: The Denver Scholarship Foundation works to inspire and empower DPS students to enroll in and graduate from post-secondary institutions of higher learning by providing them with the tools, knowledge and financial resources essential for success. It was founded in 2006 by philanthropists Tim and Bernadette Marquez, then-Mayor John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, who at the time was superintendent of the Denver Public Schools. To date, the DSF has awarded $48 million in need-based scholarships and comprehensive support services to 7,676 DPS graduates.
Website: denverscholarship.org
