COLORADO THERAPEUTIC RIDING CENTER
Longmont
News: Food trucks, aerialists, magicians, tarot card readers and more will gather on the grounds of the Colorado Therapeutic Riding Center on Saturday night for the annual Tales of Magic Gala.
The CTRC will use proceeds from the 5 p.m. event to continue the services its staff and volunteers provide every year to some 500 riders from nine counties up and down the Front Range. These include such equine-assisted therapies as therapeutic riding and equine-assisted mental health programs, along with the CTRC’s Retired Horse Sanctuary.
“It is our hope that the public will join CTRC in celebrating our long and rich history of changing lives,” said executive director Michele Bruhn. She also said that those unable to attend the gala, but wish to support the nonprofit organization, may do so by visiting ctrcinc.org/donate.
Tickets may be purchased by calling 303-652-9131, ext. 102, or by emailing ellie@ctrcinc.org
Guests will enjoy food and beverages from such popular outlets as Bootstrap Brewing, Waffle Cakes, Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant & Food Trucks and MU Denver. There will also be live and silent auctions.
Mark Johnson, voice of the University of Colorado Buffaloes, will be the master of ceremonies. Sponsors include Stapp Interstate Toyota, Irwin & Hendrick-East, Adams Bank & Trust, LAHR CPA, P.C., and Snow Apparel, LLC.
About the organization: Founded in a park in 1980 with three riders, a handful of volunteers and a few borrowed horses, Colorado Therapeutic Riding Center is Colorado’s oldest and largest therapeutic riding center, and one of the largest in the nation. It has maintained Premier Accreditation, which is the highest level in the field of therapeutic riding through PATH International (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship) since 1982. Its mission is to change the lives of people with disabilities by promoting their physical, psychological and social wellbeing through equine-assisted activities and therapies. CTRC currently has an expansive facility at 11968 Mineral Road in Longmont, 28-plus equine therapists, three full-time and nine part-time staff members, and 1,000 volunteers.
Website: ctrcinc.org
