Zack Bender, left, and Bob Book of Colorado Springs get their horses ready before over 40 Longhorn cattle walked the streets of downtown Denver on Thursday January 4, 2017 during the annual National Western Stock Show Parade. The parade began at Union Station and moved 15 blocks down 17th street and the tradition of parading cattle through the streets of downtown Denver began in 1984 and serves as a way to kick off the National Western Stock Show, which opens Saturday. (The Gazette File).