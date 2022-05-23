OPERA COLORADO
Denver
News: The 2022 Opera Colorado Gala was an evening that described as the “ultimate celebration” of Opera Colorado’s return to in-person performances and events.
“It has been two long years since we’ve been able to do this,” Greg Carpenter, the company’s Ellie Caulkins General and Artistic Director, said of the a black-tie auction, dinner and performance by the 2021-22 Artists in Residence as the 250 guests were seated for dinner. “Tonight, we pay tribute to the resilience and patience of our staff and supporters.”
Chaired by Robin and Dr. Eric Yaeger – she's a member of the Opera Colorado board of directors and he specializes in pulmonary medicine – the gala was held on May 20, the night before the company brought its 39th season to a close, and at a time that plans shifted into high gear for yet another celebration: the start of Opera Colorado’s 40th season. The latter opens Sept. 10 with a one-night-only, semi-staged production of Pietro Moscagni’s “Cavalleria Rusticana.”
The Yaegers also were presenting sponsors of the gala with Julie and Mike Bock. Mike Bock is vice president of the Opera Colorado board and co-founder of Petrie Partners.
The 17-member planning committee included transplant surgeon and Opera Colorado board member Dr. Lawrence Chan; Elizabeth Caswell Dyer, chief executive officer of Sopra Communities; Agatha Kessler Fentress, whose husband, Curt Fentress, is the architect behind such landmark structures as Denver International Airport, the Al-Rayah Tower in Kuwait, the Colorado Convention Center and the National Museum of the Marine Corps; and internationally known designer, writer, explorer and artist Mary Justice Thomasson. (cq)
While net proceeds are still being calculated, it appears that the evening was quite the financial success. The live auction alone yielded bids that included a walk-on part in next season’s production of “Rigoletto,” which sold twice for $3,400 a pop, while a 10-day, small-group trip through Northern Italy went for $18,000. Carpenter and music director Ari Pelto donated a three-course dinner with wine pairings for an in-home party of 10, and it sold four times at $4,000 each.
About the organization: Founded by the late Nathaniel Merrill and his wife, the late Louise Sherman, Opera Colorado is guided by the core values of creativity, tenacity, passion, integrity, humor, inclusivity and community. According to its website, Opera Colorado also removes barriers to make opera accessible and affordable and to “Tell stories that excite and connect us in meaningful ways.”
Website: operacolorado.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.