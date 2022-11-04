HOPE HOUSE COLORADO
Arvada
News: When it comes to supporting a worthy cause, Coloradans rarely disappoint. And the 450 attendees at a gala celebrating the start of a year-long celebration of Hope House Colorado’s 20th year came through in championship form, raising $489,000 for the Arvada-based nonprofit that supports parenting teen moms and their children.
The 2022 Hope House Reunion Gala, held Oct. 29 at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, also was the occasion for founder and executive director Lisa Steven to make two important announcements:
- A $4.6 million capital campaign to build an Early Learning Center at the Hope House Colorado headquarters in Arvada is in the home stretch, with $3.5 million raised to date
- In the coming year, Hope House will add an affiliate location in Cañon City to better serve parenting teen moms in southern Colorado
Steven made these announcements after inviting 20 Hope House alums, and their oldest child, to the stage. “Standing on that stage with 20 of our moms, one representing each year of our history, and their now almost-grown kids who are college students and straight-A high school students will be a forever memory for me,” she said. “This is what breaking the cycle of poverty actually looks like.”
She was also rendered speechless when auctioneer Gary Corbett brought in $46,000 in live auction sales -- and an additional $200,000 in the paddle-raise. That sum will be used to help meet the mental health and self-sufficiency needs of current Hope House clients.
The evening also included presentation of the Hero of Hope awards to Amie Schuman and Lisa Steven’s husband, John, both of whom were integral in establishing Hope House 20 years ago. The presentation was made by Lisa Schlarbaum, Hope House’s director of development.
The uplifting vibe of the Reunion Gala was perhaps best summarized by former board chair Brandon Ideker, who has supported Hope House from its start. “It was an incredible honor to be a part of such a special reunion, to see so many faces from 20 years ago, and to know that my family has been a part of something so special for so long.”
About the organization: Hope House Colorado provides free self-sufficiency programs to parenting teen moms in three key areas. The Empower Program provides opportunities for personal, educational and economic self-sufficiency. The Housing Support Program provides metro-Denver's only residential program for teen moms and additional housing supports through various partnerships. The Early Learning and School Age Program focuses on literacy and social/emotional development, early intervention services, school-age supports for the children and a parenting program for the moms.
Website: hopehousecolorado.org
