News: It’s safe to say that very few, if any, of the 537 people attending the 2022 edition of Urban Nights, Runway for a Reason have experienced homelessness.
Which is why the folks at Urban Peak, the event’s beneficiary, go to great lengths every year when selecting the venue for this popular fundraiser. By choosing venues other than ritzy hotel ballrooms, they give benefactors an unfiltered look at what it’s like to try and survive on the streets.
The first few Urban Nights were held under the 15th Street Viaduct. This time around it was the Fillmore Auditorium, just steps away from where many of Denver’s unhoused shelter themselves in tents and tarps slung over grocery carts along E. Colfax Avenue.
Michelle Morgridge and husband Nate Angell chaired the Sept. 23 event. She is the daughter of John and Carrie Morgridge, whose Morgridge Family Foundation was the presenting sponsor. Honorary chairmen were John Farnam, the foundation’s deputy disruptor and chief of staff, and his husband, Paul Heitzenrater of National Jewish Health.
Net income is still being determined, but the live auction raised $62,750 and the special appeal brought in $214,250, not counting the additional $100 gifts that are still filtering in. The auctioneer was Simone Ross, president/CEO of the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce, whose history with Urban Peak includes serving as a volunteer tutor and modeling in previous editions of Urban Nights.
“Urban Peak is a place that gets in your blood and stays with you,” said CEO Christina Carlson. “I love it because it changes every day.”
In addition to food, drink and auction bidding, Urban Nights, Runway for a Reason also included presentation of the Urban Legend Award to Jen and Josh Wolkon,
whose Secret Sauce Food & Beverage holdings include Steuben’s and Ace Eat Serve restaurants.
The evening concluded with a fashion show featuring styles from Mona Lucero, D’Lola Couture, Rachel Marie Hurst and Gino Velarde and music by Too Many Zooz.
Among the guests:
- Denver City Council members Chris Hinds, Paul Kashmann and Flor Alvidrez
- Former state Sen. Lucia Guzman
- Denver mayoral hopeful Kelly Brough
- Denver City Council member-at-large candidate Travis Leiker
- Rick Garcia, executive director of the Colorado Department of Local Affairs
- Amanda Kelly, executive director/CEO of Firefly Autism
- Dr. Michael Salem, president/CEO of National Jewish Health
- Realtor Justin Joseph, whose Joseph Family Foundation has supported Urban Nights since its start
- Deborah Jordy, executive director of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District
- Hollie Velasquez Horvath, regional vice president/state affairs and community relations at Xcel Energy
About the organization: Urban Peak was formed to “ignite the potential in youth to exit homelessness and create self-determined, fulfilled lives.” Over the past 10 years the nonprofit organization has saved the Denver community upwards of $20.7 million, primarily by preventing incarceration and avoiding chronic homelessness through programs and services that include food, shelter, hygiene materials, clothing and employment assistance.
Website: urbanpeak.org
