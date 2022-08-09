HAVEN OF HOPE JAY GOULD CENTER
Denver
News: A video whose purpose is to help viewers “wnderstand, maybe for the first time, the why, when and how – along with the what if’s and what now’s -- of homelessness,” is the centerpiece for the Haven of Hope Jay Gould Center’s annual gala.
There is no charge to take part in the 45-minute virtual event that begins at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25. Donations are welcome. To register, visit thoh.org/virtualgala/
The video, titled "I Have a Story,” was produced by Stage 2 Studios and is a moving, first-person account of what it’s like to be unhoused in Denver, offering an insight to “The community sleeping at your doorstep.” It also includes a look at how the Haven of Hope Jay Gould Center helps meet the needs, and give dignity, to those in need.
About the organization: Founded by secular Franciscans Larry Gosselin and Baldemar Garza in 2003, Haven of Hope was first located in a 100-year-old, 800-square-foot house at 707 Lipan St. In Denver. Today the greatly expanded Haven of Hope Jay Gould Center is a day shelter “Serving those in need with open arms, food, emergency services, counseling, rehabilitation and more.”
Website: thoh.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com
