News: Brian Kennedy has written, or helped write, songs for Ciara, Rhianna, Jennifer Hudson, Chris Brown and a host of other big-name vocalists. In 2009, he won his first Grammy for helping to write and produce Hudson’s self-titled debut album. Since then, he has gone on to win three more of the coveted awards.
Kennedy also is considered a piano prodigy, a skill that began when he was six and has enabled him to work with such luminaries as Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson, Dr. Dre, Rascal Flatts, Smokey Robinson and David Foster.
On Oct. 1, he was the headliner for Celebrating Shining Stars, a dinner and auction benefiting the Porter-Billups Leadership Academy. He was joined on stage by his wife, actress and Grammy-winning songwriter Angelique Cinelu, and Sara Diamond, a Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, to perform pieces they had written and performed all over the world.
Headquartered at Regis University, the PBLA was founded in 1996 by Lonnie Porter, the winningest college basketball coach in Colorado history, and his daughter, veteran educator Staci Porter-Bentley. In 2006, they were joined by Chauncey Billups, whose 17 seasons in the National Basketball Association included stints with the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics. He is now head coach for the Portland Trail Blazers.
Money raised at the gala held at the Hyatt Regency Denver Convention Center will be used to cover the $1,700 that it costs for each student to attend the academy.
Students like Iker Acosta-Ferrera, a junior at Mountain Range High School, who said his time with the PBLA “Truly taught me how to take charge and do it right. I value every minute of my time there.”
The 500 guests included:
- State Sens. Rhonda Fields and James Colman
- Cleo Parker Robinson, founder of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance
- Cody Teets, interim president of Regis University
- Carrie Langard, president/CEO of Sooper Credit Union, one of the four presenting sponsors
- Don and Laurie Hicks of Shortline Auto Group, who gave a 100 % match for each $1,700 gift to the PBLA, in the end raising enough to cover 2023 tuition for 22 kids
- Debbie Trujillo, regional corporate responsibility officer for KeyBank
- Wanda Harris, president/CEO of Optum Colorado
- Wil Alston, director of the Denver Office of Nonprofit Engagement
- Rev. Timothy Tyler, senior pastor at Shorter Community AME Church, and his wife, Dwinita Mosby Tyler, founder and chief catalyst officer at The Equity Project
About the organization: Porter-Billups Leadership Academy each summer hosts some 200 fourth- through 12th graders from low-income, inner-city Denver neighborhoods for a three-week, tuition-free academic enrichment program on the Regis campus that focuses on leadership, the arts, outdoor education, financial literacy, communication and computer skills. The goal for 2023 is to enroll 225 students. Ninety-nine percent of PBLA graduates complete their high school education and 85 percent of them go on to attend college. PBLA grads choosing to continue at Regis University following their high school graduation receive full-tuition scholarships.
