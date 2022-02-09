BONFILS-STANTON FOUNDATION
News: Twenty-eight arts and cultural organizations are the recipients of a total of $1.5 million in grants from the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation. In addition, two civic leaders – Patricia Baca and attorney Rehan K. Hasan – have joined the foundation’s board of trustees.
Prior to her retirement, veteran educator Baca was the first Latina to serve as deputy superintendent for Denver Public Schools. A champion of the underserved, Baca’s many firsts include being the first bilingual teacher in the DPS, the first Latina executive director of Management Labor Relations, the first Latina president of the Colorado Association of School Personnel Administrators and the first Latina personnel administrator in the Jefferson County Public Schools.
She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Denver, a master’s degree from the University of Northern Colorado and a doctorate of education from the University of Houston.
In 2018, the Latinas First Foundation presented her with its Trailblazer Award.
Hasan, a corporate lawyer and business advisor who assists companies as general outside counsel in the areas of business and corporate law, tax, securities and financing. Rehan changed the business and tech landscape as a founder of the Denver-based Glavanize and InCubate, the first U.S.-Cuban business incubator in Havana.
He has been a Colorado super Lawyer sine 2015, is listed on GQ magazine’s gentlemen’s fund and is the recipient of the Colorado LGBT Bar Association’s Exemplary Service Award. An actor and multi-instrumentalist, Rehan is a member of the Curious Theatre board of directors.
“We are extremely fortunate to have Patty and Rehan joining our board of trustees,” said Gary Steuer, president and chief executive officer of the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation. “They will both bring invaluable experience and fresh ideas to the foundation.”
The grant recipients include:
- Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, which will receive $200,000 to support the company’s Campaign for the Future and $180,000 for general operating support
- Su Teatro, which is set to receive $150,000 spread over three years for general operating support
- Wonderbound, which will receive $200,000 to support the permanent performance and rehearsal facility
- Alliance for Music Education Equity, which is set to receive $20,000 for general operating support
- Lighthouse Writers Workshop, which will receive $25,000 for support of public-facing literary arts programs
- Access Gallery, which is set to receive $20,000 for general operating support
“As arts and culture organizations continue to rebound from the pandemic, general operating support is more important than ever,” explained grants program director Gina Ferrari. “The foundation is pleased to provide increased support and multi-year general operating grants for many of our partners.”
