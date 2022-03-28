WOMEN’S FOUNDATION OF COLORADO
Denver
News: Faye Tate, vice president for inclusion and diversity at CoBank, has been elected chair of the Women’s Foundation of Colorado board of trustees, succeeding attorney Joyce Vigil of Pueblo.
Tate’s rich background in community service includes membership in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; the Colorado Women’s Forum; Jack and Jill of America; the Junior League of Denver and Denver chapter of The Links, Inc. She also serves on the boards of The Arc of Colorado and The Arc of the United States, organizations that advocate for and provide services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce has honored Tate as one of the 25 Most Powerful Women in Colorado, and Girl Scouts of Colorado had named her one of its Women of Distinction. She also is a recipient of One Colorado’s Ally Award.
The foundation’s eight new trustees, whose three-year terms begin on April 1, are:
- Sandy Cook of Denver, a member of Impact100’s Metro Denver executive committee
- Raymond Foxworth of Thornton, a citizen of the Navajo nation and vice president of grantmaking, development and communications for First Nations
- Katherine Gold of Denver, owner of Goldbug, one of the nation’s largest providers of children’s apparel and accessories
- Debbie Hammons of Broomfield, who served in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 2005 to 2011 and a past president of the University of Wyoming board of trustees
- Shannon Jones of Denver, president of human resources for FirstBank and a member of the Aurora Public Schools Foundation board of directors
- Courtney Lussenhop of Fort Collins, community and employment engagement manager for the OtterCares Foundation and vice president of the Otter Women’s Network
- Katherine Rosechild of Denver, the longest-standing employee and director of information technology development and implementation for The Colorado Health Foundation
- Tara Smith of Denver, primary care and affordability director for the Colorado Division of Insurance
WFCO’s 26 trustees work in partnership with Lauren Casteel, the foundation’s president and chief executive officer, to set goals and priorities, ensure progress toward the organization’s strategic plan, determine policy priorities and manage the foundation’s near $34 million in assets.
They also develop financial resources that ensure sustainability to meet the current and emerging needs of Colorado women.
About the organization: The Women’s Foundation of Colorado is the only statewide community foundation dedicated to gender, racial and economic equity. Since 1987, WFCO has funded more than 30 research reports that identify the systemic barriers to gender, racial and economic equity, helped pass dozens of bills to create economic opportunities and granted more than $21 million to nonprofits that work with women and families in urban and rural communities statewide.
Website: wfco.org
