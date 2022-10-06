NATIONAL WESTERN STOCK SHOW
Denver
News: Former Wyoming Gov. Matthew Mead has been named Citizen of the West for 2023 and will formally accept the honor on Jan. 9 at a dinner benefiting the National Western Scholarship Trust.
Mead served two terms as Wyoming’s chief executive, and was known for defending the law, managing business and protecting residents’ rights throughout the Rocky Mountain region.
A native of Jackson, Wyo., Mead was raised on the family ranch in Teton County. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, and a law degree from the University of Wyoming. In addition to being as Wyoming’s governor from 2011 to 2019, his public service also includes serving as:
- U.S. Attorney for the District of Wyoming, appointed by then-President George W. Bush
- U.S. Attorney General’s Anti-Terrorism Task Force
- Assistant County Attorney in Campbell County, Wyo.
After leaving the governor’s office, Mead co-managed Mead Land and Livestock and XDIAMOND Development with his wife, Carol Mintzer Mead. He currently is a partner at Hathaway and Kunz, a law form in Cheyenne.
His great-grandparents homesteaded in Jackson Hole in the late 1800s. His great-grandfather was a Wyoming state senator, his mother ran for governor of Wyoming and his grandfather, Cliff Hansen, was governor of Wyoming, a U.S. Senator and the 1996 Citizen of the West.
Tickets for the Citizen of the West Dinner can be purchased by contacting Ashley Fischietto, 303-299-5560, or afischietto@nationalwestern.com.
About the organization: Established in 1906, the National Western Scholarship Trust is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides college and graduate-level scholarships in agricultural science, business and rural medicine. The 16-day National Western Stock Show, held in January, hosts one of the world’s richest regular season professional rodeos, world-class horse shows, family and educational events and Colorado’s largest western trade show.
Website: nationalwestern.com
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.