PROJECT PAVE
Denver
News: Chefs from some of the city’s most popular food trucks will compete for the Golden Ladle Award when Project PAVE hosts its second Battle of the Chefs.
The Sept. 15 fundraiser begins at 5 p.m. at the City Park Pavilion. Tickets start at $45 each and include two food samples, beverages and a vote for the favorite chef. They may be purchased by visiting the Project PAVE website, projectpave.org
Defending champion Gringos Tacos Denver will be pitted against trucks that include Maiz Denver, We Chef Kitchen and The Crock Spot.
The family-friendly event also will have a silent auction and games for all ages.
About the organization: Project PAVE works to end violence in the community by offering therapy and family support services, social and emotional support groups, healthy masculinity and feminity education, violence prevention education and youth leadership programs. It serves some 2,500 young people, educators and parents annually.
Website: projectpave.org
