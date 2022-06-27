CENTRAL CITY OPERA
News: Presentation of the Central City Flower Girls is a tradition dating back to 1932, when the introduction of young ladies from prominent Denver families helped launch the Central City Opera’s inaugural season.
Ninety years later, 30 teens who in the fall will begin their senior year in high school, took their place in history on June 25 when they were presented at a black-tie ceremony held in the garden of Central City’s historic Teller House.
Many of the 2022 Flower Girls are descended from families that had pivotal roles in shaping the Centennial State.
Sawyer Beardsley, for example, is a seventh-generation Coloradan whose great-great uncle was Quigg Newton, a former mayor of Denver and president of the University of Colorado. Leah Frankel, a fifth-generation Coloradan, is the great-great-great granddaughter of former Gov. James Peabody and the great-granddaughter of Stephen H. Hart, co-founder of the Holland & Hart law firm who served in both the Colorado state senate and House of Representatives.
Cate Maloy, a seventh-generation Coloradan, is descended from multiple prominent families, including the Bowles, Bartels, Dake and Bansbach families whose land acquisitions include what later became Cherry Hills Village and the Denver Tech Center. Cate’s mom, Brooke Bansbach Maloy chaired the 2022 Yellow Rose Ball, of which the Flower Girl program is a part.
Halle Metcalf, a fifth-generation Coloradan, has relatives that include a great-grandfather who became a Pony Express rider at the tender age of 16. Piper Adams’ great-great-great-grandfather, William McFarlane, who helped build the Central City Opera House. Faith Reeman, a seventh-generation Coloradan, is the great-granddaughter of the late Roger Knight Jr., who was chairman of United Banks of Colorado and a board member of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.
Olivia Goodreau’s grandmother, Barbara Grogan, was the first woman to head both the Denver Chamber of Commerce and the Denver branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Olivia, who contracted Lyme disease as a child, is the founder of the LivLyme Foundation and creator of the TickTracker app that has some 50,000 users worldwide.
Elizabeth Austin’s grandfather, Greg Austin, was a member of the Denver Water Board, while Bradley Calkins’ great-great-grandfather, Ray Bell, opened Colorado’s first gas station.
The Central City Opera’s 90th season opens July 2 with a performance of “The Light in the Piazza” that is sponsored by Flower Girl Cate Maloy’s grandparents, Pam and Dutch Bansbach.
About the organization: The Central City Opera was founded in 1932 and is the fifth oldest opera company in the nation. In addition to staging world-class productions during its annual Summer Festival in a 550-seat opera house built in 1878, the company also conducts a heralded young artist training program, creative educational and community engagement activities and owns and maintains 27 Victorian-era properties in Central City.
Website: centralcityopera.org
