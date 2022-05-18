DENVER SILENT FILM FESTIVAL
News: On Friday, the ninth Denver Silent Film Festival opens its three-day run with a 7 p.m. screening of “The Cameraman,” a 1928 classic starring Buster Keaton as a photographer who falls for Sally, a secretary for the newsreel department at MGM.
The showings, with music accompaniments by Hank Troy and others, take place in the Sturm Family Auditorium at Denver Botanic Gardens.
“I’m thrilled that the Denver Silent Film Festival can rise again after our two-year pandemic hiatus,” said festival director and co-founder Howie Movshovitz. “Working with Denver Film and the botanic gardens has, frankly, saved us.”
Movshovitz also said that the unofficial motto for this year’s festival is “We need to laugh,” which is why all of the films will be comedies that rarely, if ever, have been seen locally.
“This is a festival that’s good for us,” he added.
Other films to be shown are “It’s the Old Army Game,” “Max the Circus King,” “The Strong Man” and “So This Is Paris.”
Tickets can be purchased by visiting denversilentfilmfestival.eventive.org/tickets
About the organization: The Denver Silent Film Festival was established in September 2010 to present a lively and thought-provoking mix of educational and entertaining silent films and American classics, as well as lesser-known rare and restored films.
Website: denversilentfilmfest.org
