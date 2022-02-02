JCC MIZEL ARTS AND CULTURE CENTER
Denver
News: The 26th annual Denver Jewish Film Festival, powered by The Chotin Foundation and presented by the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center, opens Feb. 14 with a 7 p.m. screening of “Persian Lessons.”
“Persian Lessons” is the story of an unconventional friendship that grows between Klaus Koch, a German chef at a concentration camp kitchen, and Gilles, a young Belgian Jew who falsely claims to be Persian in order to survive a mass shooting. Gilles is obliged to teach Klaus a language that he only pretends to know.
Those holding VIP tickets for opening night will be treated to a champagne and hors d’oeuvres reception prior to the show. Those tickets are $75 and can be purchased by visiting jccdenver.org/film or by stopping by the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center box office, which is located at 350 S. Dahlia St. in Denver and is open between the hours of noon and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Ticket prices vary, but include $20 per household for each film viewed virtually and $15 per adult ($13 per student or senior) for in-person showings.
The festival runs in person and virtually from Feb.14-22 and virtually only from Feb. 23 through March 1. In all, the festival will have 34 films and shorts from 14 countries.
“Our goal in selecting the films for this year’s festival was to showcase a broad array of topics that would appeal to varied audiences, including films from Jewish and Israeli directors and filmmakers about friendship, hardship and stories of love,” said Rich Cowden, general manager of the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center. “We are also pleased to announce that more than 40 percent of the films in the festival are from female directors.”
In addition to the opening night film, other of Cowden’s favorites are:
“Neighbours,” set in a little village on the Syrian-Turkish border in the early 1980s where a 6-year-old Kurdish boy experiences his first year in an Arab school and sees how his little world is radically changed by absurd nationalism. “Neighbours” won the San Francisco Film Critics Jury Prize in the 2021 San Francisco Jewish Film Festival. It will be shown at 8 p.m. on Feb. 17.
“Here We Are,” the story of Aharon, a father raising his autistic son Uri. They live together in a gentle routine, away from the real world, until Uri reaches young adulthood and is faced with the possibility of living in a specialized home. It will be shown as part of a double bill with “A Father’s Kaddish” at 1 p.m. Feb. 20.
About the organizations: The JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center, located on the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center campus, is guided by a mission that is focused on arts and cultural programs. In addition to the Denver Jewish Film Festival, it hosts festivals that include JAAMM Fest (Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies and Music Fest), ReelAbilities Film Festival, summer camps and engagement programming for teens, young adults, seniors and the LGBTQ+ community.
The Chotin Foundation was established in 1994 as the charitable giving organization for the Steven B. Chotin and Robin D. Chotin family and The Chotin Group Corp. It is dedicated to improving and enriching the lives of individuals, children and families, with particular interest in Jewish community causes and secular charitable initiatives in the areas of arts and culture, education and health and wellness.
Website: jccdenver.org/arts-culture
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Calendar? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.