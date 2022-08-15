Denver
News: The theme for the 12th edition of Dancing with the Denver Stars, the signature fundraise for Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, was A Night of Wonder. It was chosen because the evening would feature the music of the incomparable Stevie Wonder.
But thanks to some magic worked by Rhetta Williams Shead, CPRD’s administrative director, whose connections in the music world are nothing short of amazing, Wonder helped kick off the festivities by taping a video greeting.
“I’m happy to share the gift that God gave me,” Wonder said as he thanked CPRD for choosing his music for the gala and congratulated the civic leaders courageous enough to dance to it before a crowd that numbered in the hundreds.
“We’ve danced to Stevie Wonder’s music since we were 12, and we’re still dancing to it today,” observed Robinson after she and company member Cedric Hall danced their way into the hotel ballroom to the ever-popular “My Cherie Amour.”
A Night of Wonder was chaired by Janine Davidson, president of Metropolitan State University of Denver, and Danielle Shoots, managing director and partner at The New Community Transformation Fund.
It raised $339,000 for three CPRD initiatives: Arts in Education, which reaches students in 80 schools in the metro Denver area; the STREAM Theater Internship Program and need-based scholarships to the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Academy.
“The power dance has is transformative,” Davidson noted. “It takes you higher than you think you can go.”
The “Denver Stars” who participated in the black-tie gala held Aug. 13 at the Hilton Denver City Center were:
- Kenneth Crowley Sr., chief executive officer of The Crowley Foundation
- Zelda DeBoyes, retired Aurora Municipal Court administrator
- Dave Espinosa, project executive for Mortenson
- Andrea Kalivas Fulton, deputy director and chief strategy officer at the Denver Art Museum
- Elizabeth Gardner, an area manager for Xcel Energy
- Rosalind “Bee” Harris, publisher of Denver Urban Spectrum
- Debbie Herrera, director of Human Resources for CHFA
- Georg Hill, director of scheduling for Denver Mayor Michael Hancock
- Miles Malone, president/CEO of RMES Communications, Inc.
- Cedric Pride, CEO of Cedric Pride Entertainment
- Megan Scremin, CEO of Special Olympics Colorado
- Romita Wadwa, head of legal operations for Empower
Master of ceremonies was actor/comedian Shed G and former Denver Bronco Reggie Rivers conducted the special appeal that in itself brought in $111,200.
CPRD executive director Malik Robinson and board chair Gwen Brewer welcomed a crowd that included state Rep. Leslie Herod; Mayors Michael Hancock of Denver and Robert Gordanier ofL akeside; Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins; Aurora Municipal Court Judge Shawn Day; Christine Benero, president/CEO of Mile High United Way; Deborah Jordy, executive director of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District; and Chanell Reed, executive director of the Families Forward Resource Center.
About the organization: Now in its 52nd season, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance is a nonprofit organization that uses the universal language of dance to honor the African Diaspora, explore the human condition, champion social justice and unite people of all ages, races, genders and ethnicities to create community development.
Website: cleoparkerdance.org
