News: Historic Denver believes that one of the best ways to know Denver is to explore it by foot, and to that end, the nonprofit organization invites the public to join in one or more of the walking tours it will conduct this fall.
Offered primarily on weekends, the tours cover popular tourist destinations like Union Station, Lower Downtown and Capitol Hill, as well as neighborhoods like Five Points, Quality Hill and Potter Highlands.
The Potter Highlands tour is one of the most popular, and is offered on the first Saturday of each month. Participants will get a unique look into the history of such northside locales as the Lumber Baron Inn, Fisher Mansion and the Patrick McGowan House.
The Mansions of Quality Hill tour takes guests to the Governor’s Residence and the Zang and Malo Mansions, with discussions about the individuals who established and resided in Quality Hill.
The Five Points tour explores the Welton Street corridor and offers commentary about the 30-year period when the street was the heart of the African-American community in the Rocky Mountain West. Stories will be shared about the jazz greats, military heroes and the impressive lists of “firsts” that this once thriving and powerful community added to history. Terri Gentry, who can trace her family’s roots to Five Points, leads this tour and shares some of her personal memories of the neighborhood.
Historic Denver volunteers who are well-trained in each neighborhood’s story will lead other tours.
Each tour lasts approximately 90 minutes and tickets range from $18 to $25. To review the schedule and purchase tickets, visit, historicdenver.org/tours-events/walking-tours/.
About the organization: For 45 years, Historic Denver has preserved the city’s history by providing ideas and actions for the places that give Denver its character. Historic Denver owns and operates the Molly Brown House Museum, provides education and technical assistance for owners of historic properties, operates the Denver Story Trek and Discover Denver projects, and actively engages in community dialog about the vibrancy created through the dynamic mix of old and new.
