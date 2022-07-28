MI CASA RESOURCE CENTER
Denver
News: On Thursday, anyone wishing to support Mi Casa Resource Center is invited to Cervezas for Causes, a fundraiser taking place from 5-9 p.m. at Cerveceria Colorado in Denver.
In addition to beer, guests at the brewery at 1635 Platte St. can purchase food from Grandma’s Kitchen, a food truck started by Mariela, who came to Mi Casa in 2020 with the dream to own and operate her own food truck. After taking two business courses at Mi Casa, she and her husband repaired a food truck and saw her dream come true.
Cerveceria Colorado works to honor the traditions, flavors and culture of Mexico by utilizing traditional Mexican ingredients, flavors and processes to create innovative styles of beer.
Twenty percent of taproom sales that night will go to Mi Casa.
About the organization: Founded in 1976, Mi Casa Resource Center creates pathways to opportunity for young people and adults by educating, training and supporting them with education, employment assistance and business ownership.
Website: micasaresourcecenter.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
