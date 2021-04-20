Economic Literacy Colorado
Statewide
News: Bellco Credit Union is sponsoring with $50,000 Economic Literacy Colorado's professional development programs, Teacher Appreciation Week activities and educational books "that will advance the conversation around financial literacy and money management." The commitment comes during ELC's 50th year in business as well as Financial Literacy Month, which was established in 2004 "with hopes of raising public awareness of the significance of understanding personal finance and the consequences associated with little to no financial education."
“Ensuring that young people in our community have the critical life skills they need to succeed is a top priority for Bellco,” said John Rivera, senior vice president and chief retail officer at Bellco Credit Union. “We’re proud to partner with Economic Literacy Colorado for a second year and support their efforts to equip teachers with the information and materials they need to bring financial empowerment to their classrooms.”
Bellco is also sponsoring “FUNancial $marts,” an educational activity book to teach students in grades K-5 the basics of managing money.
“Personal finance and fundamental economics are essential skills that every student will use throughout their life,” said Debbie Pierce, president and CEO of ELC. “We encourage Coloradans to challenge themselves and their children by increasing awareness and education around economics and financial literacy, knowledge that is key to being successful members of our free enterprise system.”
About the organization: Economic Literacy Colorado aims to empower Colorado students to achieve a lifetime of economic understanding and financial security.
Websites: https://econlitco.org/
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
