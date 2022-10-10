COMEBACK YOGA
Denver
News: Comeback Yoga, a Denver-based nonprofit that offers healing-based yoga classes for active-duty military, veterans and their support networks at no charge, has begun a fundraising drive that will enable the program to continue.
“We hope the community will consider making a small donation,” said executive director Kelly Wulf. “The success of our annual fundraiser is essential for Comeback Yoga to continue serving those who served our country.”
Comeback Yoga classes are specifically designed for the military demographic, with teachers specially trained, paid instructors who are versed in military culture, PTSD, traumatic brain injury, military sexual trauma, accessible yoga and other military-specific topics, Wulf added. Many of the instructors are veterans themselves.
“We focus on down-regulating the nervous system through breath and movement. Comeback Yoga is not about touching your toes or twisting into a pretzel. It’s about learning tools that may help with depression, anxiety, back pain, insomnia and much more.”
The fundraising campaign runs through Dec. 6. To donate, visit comebackyoga.org/donate or call 720-259-4931.
About the organization: Comeback Yoga currently has over 50 in-person classes per week at military bases and offices in Colorado, including the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, numerous VFW Posts, Fort Carson, Buckley Space Force Base, Associated Veterans of Loveland, Victory Service Dogs and throughout the Eastern Colorado Veterans Administration Healthcare System. Daily live classes also are offered on YouTube.
Website: comebackyoga.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.