CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL COLORADO
Denver
News: A classic afternoon tea, along with a performance by ballet dancers from the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, are just two of the reasons to attend the annual Doll’s Tea Party on Dec. 5 at the Oxford Hotel.
A third reason is that 10% of the revenue from ticket sales and 5% of gross room that day's revenue for overnight stays at the historic hotel go to Children’s Hospital Colorado.
The Doll’s Tea Party, a holiday tradition for over 50 years, is open to children, their parents and siblings. Children are encouraged to bring their favorite doll to the tea.
Seatings are at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets are $55 for children 12 years and younger and $75 for guests age 13 and older.
Reservations can be made by calling the Oxford Hotel, 303-628-5400.
About the organization: U.S. News & World Report magazine ranks Children’s Hospital Colorado as one of the best in the nation for kid- and family-focused care. The hospital is headquartered on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora and has several satellite locations throughout the area.
Website: childrenscolorado.org
