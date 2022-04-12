PROJECT ANGEL HEART
Denver
News: Some 150 restaurants in the Denver metro area and beyond are participating in the 28th Dining Out for Life, which raises money for Project Angel Heart.
It’s easy to participate. Visit DiningOutforLifeCo.org for a list of participants and then make a reservation for breakfast, lunch, happy hour or dinner on April 28. Twenty-five percent from each tab will be donated to Project Angel Heart.
Participating restaurants include Ohana Island Kitchen, Osaka Ramen, Bistro Vendome, City, O’City and Oblio’s Pizzeria in Denver; 240 Union in Lakewood; Beau Jo’s Colorado Style Pizza restaurants in cities that include Steamboat Springs, Idaho Springs, Longmont and Fort Collins; Hana Matsuri in Westminster and Bingo Burger locations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.
Project Angel Heart also is seeking volunteers to serve as ambassadors at the various restaurants. Ambassadors will distribute literature about Project Angel Heart and accept cash donations for the cause.
About the organization: Project Angel Heart was founded in 1991 and is a nonprofit organization that provides tasty, medically tailored meals for Coloradans facing life-threatening illnesses, including cancer, HIV/AIDS, heart or kidney failure and more. In 2020, 6,100 volunteers delivered 548,935 meals. Its headquarters is at 4950 Washington St., Denver.
Website: projectangelheart.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
