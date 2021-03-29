Denver Metro BOMA
News: Denver Metro BOMA's Executive Vice President Stephen Shepard has been appointed co-chair of the Buildings and Homes Standing Committee on Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s Sustainability Advisory Council.
The Sustainability Advisory Council was initially created in 2010 by then-Mayor John Hickenlooper. The council provides advice and recommendations to the staff of Denver’s Office of Climate Action, Sustainability, and Resiliency for advancing the city’s climate goals.
According to Denver Metro BOMA's press release, "the Buildings and Homes committee will advise CASR on prioritizing the implementation of strategies and recommendations to reduce emissions associated with buildings and homes, improve indoor air quality, and improve sustainability, including resilient building design."
About the organization: Denver Metro BOMA, one of Denver’s oldest nonprofit organizations, represents nearly 80% of Denver Metro’s commercial real estate.
