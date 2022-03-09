DANIELS FUND
Denver
News: The Daniels Fund has reached an impressive milestone: the awarding of $1 billion in grants, scholarships and other gifts since its founding in 2000. The money was distributed in the form of some 13,000 grants and 4,600 college scholarships.
Hanna Skandera, the fund’s president and chief executive officer, said that these awards are fulfilling Bill Daniels’ vision of making life better for people in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
“I believe he would be thrilled to see the impact more than $1 billion invested in our communities has made,” Skandera said in a press release, adding that his “Generosity will continue to change lives for generations to come.”
In 2021 alone, the Daniels Fund distributed $60.5 million in grants and scholarships. Colorado nonprofits receiving gifts included A Precious Child in Broomfield, Alternatives to Violence in Loveland and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the San Luis Valley.
Bill Daniels, a Greeley native who grew up during the Great Depression, distinguished himself as a decorated fighter pilot in the U.S. Navy and as a key player in establishing the cable television industry. In 1974 he made an unsuccessful run for governor of Colorado and in 1987 he founded the Young Americans Bank.
Daniels also owned or co-owned sports teams that included the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Stars.
He was 79 when he died in 2000.
About the organization: The Daniels Fund makes grants in eight funding areas: aging, amateur sports, disabilities, drug and alcohol addiction, early childhood education, K-12 education reform, homeless and disadvantaged and youth development.
Website: danielsfund.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
