News: Approximately 1,000 people broke out the cowboy boots, bolo ties and jackets trimmed in fringe to take part in Western Fantasy 29, a dinner and entertainment extravaganza benefiting Volunteers of America Colorado
Chaired by Pat Robinson, a member of the VOA Colorado board and sister of Dean Singleton, former owner of The Denver Post, the dress-Western event was held at the National Western Events Center.
It opened as it has in every preceding year: with Sharon Magness Blake carrying the American flag while she rides Thunder, mascot of the Denver Broncos, around the arena floor while a video of Lee Greenwood singing “God Bless the USA” is shown on giant screens. Magness Blake is Thunder’s owner.
Following a dinner catered by Epicurean, master of ceremonies Ed Greene, a weather forecaster for 9News, helped Robinson present the 2022 Humanitarian Award to Megan and Mariner Kemper. Mariner Kemper is president, chairman and chief executive officer for UMB Financial Corp. and with his wife, a fourth-generation Denverite, has been a generous benefactor to VOA.
The fundraiser concluded with a show by Justin Moore, the 2014 Academy of Country Music New Artist of the Year. It included several of his past hits – 16 of which have made it to the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs charts – and his current “With a Woman You Love.”
Net proceeds are yet to be determined, but are expected to be in the high six figures. And maybe more.
Among the guests:
- John J. Sie, founder and chairman of Starz Entertainment Group and a Golden Star sponsor of Western Fantasy
- Jake Jabs, founder of American Furniture Warehouse and a Silver Spur sponsor of Western Fantasy
- Jay Mills, whose Jay’s Valet also was a Silver Spur Sponsor
- Faye and Dr. Reginald Washington, the 2015 chairs of Western Fantasy and Gold Nugget sponsors of this year’s edition
- Charles Maguire, chairman of the VOA board of directors and a partner at Bryan Cave Leighton
- Justin Klomp, owner/president of Trice Jewelers, sponsor of the evening’s jewelry surprise box sales
- David Schunk, president/CEO of Volunteers of America Colorado
About the organization: For 125 years, Volunteers of America Colorado, a nonprofit, faith-based organization, has provided help to families, children, veterans and older adults in need. Its 50-plus programs reach approximately 100,000 Coloradans annually and include housing and emergency shelters, hunger and nutrition services, and other forms of aid.
Website: voacolorado.org
