COMMUNITY SHARES OF COLORADO
Denver
News: Community Shares of Colorado has chosen Robin Wood-Mason as its new chief executive officer, introducing him to supporters at the June 9 Summer Celebration fundraiser held at The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora.
Wood-Mason previously was director of development and communications for The Delores Project, one of Community Shares’ member organizations. Before that, he held leadership positions at Bal Swan Children’s Center, the Matthew Shepard Foundation and the Boulder County AIDS Project.
“It is an honor and a privilege to step into this role and to continue building the capacity of the nonprofit sector in Colorado,” Wood-Mason said. “In a time of great division in our communities, philanthropy brings us together. Community Shares of Colorado is the perfect place to build community, strengthen member nonprofits and encourage social responsibility among our corporate neighbors.”
Wood-Mason is a graduate of The George Washington University, serves on the Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners board of directors and lives in Denver with his husband and two dogs.
About the organization: Community Shares of Colorado is a community giving fund that is based in Denver and serves the entire state. Its mission is to connect Coloradans to the charities and causes they care most about by encouraging corporate social responsibility programs that engage employees in workplace giving, volunteering and community impact. Community Shares of Colorado values equity, social impact and the democratization of philanthropy.
Website: cshares.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.