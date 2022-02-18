NATHAN YIP FOUNDATION
News: A tradition at the Nathan Yip Foundation’s annual Lunar New Year Gala is the Toss to Prosperity. Guests stand, chopsticks in hand, and begin the dinner by tossing bowls full of the good luck salad that are placed in the center every table.
Once the lettuce, white cabbage, carrots, pickled turnip and ginger, friend bean thread noodles, toasted pine nuts and sesame seeds and honey smoked salmon has been mixed with the lime and fish sauce dressing, the multi-course celebratory dinner begins.
While the Toss to Prosperity represents good fortune spread out over the course of the ensuing year, this year’s toss had an immediate effect: The Jan. 12 fundraiser chaired by Julia and Rusty Porterfield saw both record attendance and record income.
“Our goal was 350 guests, and we ended up with 400-plus,” said Julia Porterfield, chief operating officer at Rocky Mountain Pediatric Gastroenterology and Gynecology. Income, added Nathan Yip Foundation executive director Tarika Cefkin, stands at “our best ever” haul of $350,000.
Rusty Porterfield, senior loan officer for Carizmic Home Loans, said he and his wife were determined to make the 2022 gala a record-breaker as a way of recognizing the commitment to rural education shown by Jimmy and Linda Yip, the founders of the Nathan Yip Foundation.
“Not even a global pandemic could stop them from helping others,” Rusty Porterfield said, adding that the foundation didn’t pause its efforts in 2020 and 2021, distributing laptops, books and other supplies to schools in rural areas of Colorado and the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation. In addition, the foundation’s board of directors, headed by attorney Jon Olafson, continued its work in examining ways the foundation could expand its efforts to empower young people, help put an end to bullying and encourage inclusivity.
“Stay tuned,” Olafson said. “We are poised to address these issues by encouraging our youths to be who they are, where they are. (The foundation) is growing, evolving and doubling down on our core values.”
All of this, Cefkin added, is “a great first step” in developing “real human connections and learning things about each other.”
Those helping to usher in the Lunar Year of the Tiger included state Rep. Alex Valdez, D-Denver; RTD Director Paul Rosenthal; Cynthia and Dr. Larry Chan; Judy and calligrapher Harber Chang with their daughter, former Channel 7 news anchor Christine Chang, and her husband, Damon Gillette; auctioneer and former Denver Bronco Reggie Rivers; and current Channel 7 anchor Anne Trujillo, who has emceed the gala for each of its 20 years.
About the organization: The Nathan Yip Foundation was established in 2002 by Linda and Jimmy Yip as a memorial to their only child, Nathan, who was 19 years old when he died as the result of an automobile accident in 2001. The foundation is dedicated to supporting education in rural communities of Colorado and China by providing tools for success, such as computers, books and backpacks filled with school supplies.
Website: nathanyipfoundation.org
