News: Every Tuesday at 9 a.m., the Colorado Nonprofit Association hosts an hour-long, collaborative conversation about presenting and analyzing data found from evaluations. Melanie Tsuchida, the manager of strategic learning for Colorado Nonprofit Association, will lead the roundtable.
On its website, the association suggests that you "Come prepared to share successes, failures and ideas for reporting out your findings to your organization – whether that be to your whole organization, a team or department, or to your board."
The event is free for all members, and $10 for non-members.
About the association: Colorado Nonprofit Association was established in 1986 by a group of nonprofit leaders, to serve as the voice of the nonprofit community and to encourage information exchange among nonprofits.
