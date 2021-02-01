Colorado Fruit & Vegetable Growers Association
Eaton, CO
News: Wendy White, former Colorado Proud program manager, has been named CFVGA's Robert Sakata 2020 Member of the Year. White worked at the Department of Agriculture for 20 years, and under her management "awareness of the Colorado Proud brand reached 80% familiarity among Colorado consumers, and membership grew from 65 members in 1999 to 3,000 in 2020," according to a press release.
White will be recognized virtually Feb. 18 during the second day of CFVGA’s seventh Annual Conference.
About the group: CFVGA was established in 2013 to "improve the business sustainability and profitability of ALL sizes and types of Colorado commercial fruit and vegetable growers."
Websites: https://coloradoproduce.org/
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
